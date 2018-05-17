× New Haven police warn public about man who masturbated in public, touched woman inappropriately

NEW HAVEN — Police are warning the public about a man who they said has been touching women inappropriately and masturbating publicly.

Police said none of the victims have been physically harmed.

New Haven and Yale University Police said the person or persons have varied greatly depending on the reporting person. Witnesses have described as “either a white, Hispanic or light complexioned black man, between the ages of twenty to forty. He’s been seen on foot and on a bicycle. The incidents have occurred from Pearl Street, north to Farnum Drive and From Foster Street west to Livingston Street.”

Anyone with with information is urged to phone police at 203-946-6316 or Text-A-Tip. Text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES) Calls may be made anonymously.