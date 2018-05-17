× Police investigating home invasion in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — Police are searching for the suspects involved in a home invasion that took place Thursday afternoon.

West Hartford police said units responded to 117 Hillcrest Avenue following reports of a fight between multiple people where some were wearing masks.

When officers arrived, the victim told police that suspects went inside their residence.

“As units arrived on scene, it was learned that a second victim had been confronted inside the residence by some/all of the suspects,” police said. “The second victim reported being bound and threatened with either handguns or similarly shaped electronic control weapons.”

The second victim told police that the suspects ransacked the residence and stole items before fleeing in what was described as a blue colored SUV.

Police said one of the victims sustained cuts and scrapes and was taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.

Police said they searched the area and didn’t find any suspects. This incident is under investigation.