Southbury dealing with the aftermath of Tuesday’s tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHBURY — The storm damage across the state continues.

Many are still left in the dark including Southbury where residents are dealing with downed trees and power lines.

One family had trees fall down on their two cars crushing them.

“They got pancaked, it’s like a trash compactor came down on it,” said Andrew Bleidner, who has lived in Southbury his whole life.

The family also said they're taking valuables out of their house like baby pictures in case the roof collapses.

Around 5 PM Tuesday, a tornado touched down in the Southbury area and hopped along a 4.5 mile path on its way towards Oxford. The wind peaked at 100 mph, and the National Weather Service assigned it a rating of EF-1.