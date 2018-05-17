× Southbury opens shelters following Tuesday’s tornadoes

SOUTHBURY — The town of Southbury has opened two shelters in the wake of the Tuesday’s tornadoes that tore through the area.

The first shelter, Pomperaug High School, is open for showers from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The scond one is at the downtown Wester Connecticut State University at the Bill Williams Gym. That’s between Osborne Street and James Roach Bldv.

You can drive yourself, or take an ambulance transport.

If you need additional information, you can contact the Pomperaug Health Distric at 203-264-9616. Officials say this shelter is best able to help with mobility, visio, hearing, congitive issues, oxygen dependent, as well as anyone else needing medical support.

A tornado also affected Hamden, and a macroburst ripped through Brookfield. All in all, the storm killed two people when trees fell on their cars.