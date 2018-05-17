Suspect who stabbed Hartford cop in the neck is charged with attempted murder; officer in ‘critical/stable condition’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Police say a veteran Hartford police officer investigating a disturbance was stabbed in the neck at Constitution Plaza and a suspect is in custody.

The officer was on scene at 5 Constitution Plaza assisting with an eviction.

The stabbing happened while the officer was handcuffing Chevoughn Augustin, 39, woman from Hartford inside an apartment building. Maintenance workers heard the disturbance and rushed in to assist the officer, pulling the suspect off the officer. The female officer was stabbed multiple times in the neck. Witnesses described the scene as pandemonium.

Dr. Ken Robinson of Hartford Hospital said EMS, and fellow police officers did an “incredibly awesome job” getting injured officer to the hospital so quickly.

Hartford Police chief David Rosado praised the officer who provided medical help immediately, "In my mind he's a hero." He said, “It's a difficult day for law enforcement...we will get through it.”

The suspect was caught and arrested, and sustained minor injuries. Police on the scene said there "was blood, lots of blood."

Community leaders who know the 12-year-veteran officer praised her character and determination. State police said they are assisting in the investigation. She had be trained in conflict resolution.

Police warned that, "No Hartford Police organizations are actively seeking donations on behalf of the officer injured in today’s attack. This is likely a scam. Please report to HPD."

The officer is in "critical/stable condition" and the suspect has been charged with attempted murder, according to police.

The mayor went to Hartford Hospital. Mayor Bronin said in a statement:

“This morning, a Hartford Police Officer sustained severe stab wounds while in the line of duty," said Mayor Bronin. "She is in critical condition and we will update the public later today. We ask the entire Hartford community to keep the officer in their thoughts and prayers.” https://twitter.com/GovMalloyOffice/status/997162572259340288

Sending my thoughts to the Hartford Police Officer who was wounded in the line of duty this morning and wishing for her recovery. My heart goes out to her family and the entire HPD today. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 17, 2018

My thoughts and prayers are with the Hartford Police Officer who was wounded today in the line of duty, — Rep. John Larson (@RepJohnLarson) May 17, 2018

One of our officer’s was critically wounded this morning while on duty serving our great city. She’s tough, strong, and we ask that you keep her and her family in your thoughts and prayers. #HPDStrong — Htfd Police Union (@HartfordPDUnion) May 17, 2018

Other police departments in the state are offering their support:

Please join us in keeping the recently injured Hartford Police Officer in your thoughts. — Meriden Police (@MeridenPolice) May 17, 2018