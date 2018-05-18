CCMC patient makes it to her prom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A teen patient at Connecticut Children's Medical Center thought she would have to miss prom but thanks to some fairy godparents, she was able to attend the big dance Friday.

Toni Laites checked into CCMC earlier this week when her ulcerative colitis began acting up.

She feared she would miss her prom Friday but CCMC came to the rescue. Doctors gave her treatments today and allowed her to check out for a few hours to enjoy her prom.

Nurses and doctors even did her hair and makeup. Laites said it's a gesture she'll never forget.