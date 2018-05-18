Daytrippers: Mrs. Bridges Pantry in Woodstock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSTOCK -- If the royal wedding has you longing for a taste of England, we found the perfect place in the quiet town of Woodstock. The ladies of Mrs. Bridges Pantry are anything but quiet when it comes to their love of all things British.

Sue Swensen and Pam Spaeth have run the tea room for 10 years. Sue is English, Pam is not. However, they both love royal weddings.

They’ll celebrate Saturday morning’s nuptuals by welcoming their locals for a some pomp and circumstance

"I will probably get up at 6am and watch the wedding and then I'll come down here. We’re doing a British high tea in celebration." Swensen said.

For her, Mrs. Bridges Pantry is “ a nice friendly place where you can either sit and have a cuppa tea, and you can meet people. People just start up conversations with one another.”