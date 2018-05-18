× Democrats gathering for convention, will endorse Murphy

HARTFORD — Delegates are gathering for the first day of the Connecticut Democratic Party’s political convention.

They’re expected to bid farewell Friday night to two-term Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, who are not seeking re-election. They’re also expected to endorse Sen. Chris Murphy, a rising star in the national party, for a second term.

Much of the drama is expected Saturday, when candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, attorney general and comptroller will be endorsed. With various incumbents not seeking re-election, there are multiple candidates for some seats, creating a strong possibility for primaries.

Supporters for Eva Bermudez Zimmerman, a union negotiator from Sandy Hook, are rallying outside the Hartford Convention Center. She’s expected to challenge former Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz for the lieutenant governor endorsement.