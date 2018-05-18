Foodie Friday: NV Bakery and Market in Waterford

WATERFORD — The old saying goes a little something like this: ‘variety is the spice of life’ and that couldn’t be more true at NV Bakery & Market in Waterford.

The menu is filled with a little Italian, a little French, a little Greek and more. The flavors will taste like each dish was made in your kitchen.

Breakfast, lunch and other awesome items from crepes to sandwiches, smoothies to grilled cheese and seemingly everything in between, there is quality in every bite for any appetite.

Owner Maria Longinidis has made a fun and inviting place with plenty of great tasting treats and an atmosphere that is second to none.

Said loyal customer Leslie W., “My Philly cheesesteak grilled cheese was TO DIE FOR! It’s the cutest little place and the owner Maria is a sweetheart, I definitely recommend it!”

Whether you come in for a homemade sandwich or a freshly-baked dessert, you will not go away hungry or unsatisfied.

Perhaps Bethany W. said it best in a Facebook review, “I’ve never, in my life, been so impressed with an eatery. I’m friggin speechless.”

Me too.