Man in critical condition following shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police say they are trying to find a shooter who they say shot a man in the abdomen. Police say the victim is in critical condition.

The shooting happened at 211 Franklin Street, and the victim was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital with a single gunshot wound.

Police are looking for four men who were involved.

The first is a black man between 20-35 years old. He wore a red baseball hat, black t-shirt, light-colored pants, and red and white sneakers.

The second is a black man between 20-35 years old. He wore a grey sweatshirt over a black t-shirt and jeans.

The third is a black man 20-35 years old. He wore a gray sweatshirt, red pants, and black shoes or sneakers.

The fourth and final suspect is a black man between 20-35 years old. He wore a grey sweatshirt and jeans.

All four of the men ran away toward Hamilton Street. So far, the shooter has not been identified.

Anyone who witnessed this crime or who may have information valuable to those investigators is urged to phone police at 203-946-6316 or Text-A-Tip. Text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES) Calls may be made anonymously.