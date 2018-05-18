× Man pleads guilty to beating Sterling teen to death in 2016

DANIELSON — A 20-year-old man has pleaded guilty to stabbing and beating a Sterling teen to death in 2016.

The Norwich Bulletin reports that Kevin Weismore of Sterling pleaded guilty in Danielson Superior Court on Friday to one count each of murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of 18-year-old Todd Allen.

Weismore faces up to 40 years in prison. He will be sentenced on August 3. His lawyer said Weismore can argue for the minimum sentence allowed under law — 25 years.

Investigators said Weismore lured Allen to a bicycle path in Sterling with an offer to sell him marijuana, but hoped instead to steal $500 from Allen.

Investigators said Weismore stabbed Allen repeatedly, slammed his head with a rock and dragged the body out of sight.