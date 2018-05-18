× Murphy nominated to seek 2nd term in US Senate

HARTFORD — Connecticut Democrats have nominated U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy to a second, six-year term.

Party delegates on Friday night — the first day of the two-day state convention — endorsed the 44-year-old on a voice vote. There was no opposition.

Murphy had a tough battle against former professional wrestling executive Linda McMahon in 2012, but he faces a lesser known, less-funded Republican in November. The GOP last weekend endorsed Hartford business owner Matthew Corey to run for Senate.

Murphy has amassed about $7.7 million while Corey has $13,336 in cash on hand, but a $3,000 debt.

Murphy reminded delegates about what they stand for, including reproductive rights, worker protections and mandatory background checks for guns. He says those should rally Democrats, encouraging them to prevent the GOP from winning in Connecticut.