Newtown still with no power following Tuesday’s storm

SANDY HOOK — Many trees and power lines are down in Newtown due to Tuesday's storm and families are still left without power.

Residents have to park their cars up the street and walk their groceries home.

Trees are down in the middle of the road, cars are demolished, decks are broken, and people in the neighborhood are trying to rebuild.

“Teaches you what it’s like when you do have power, sometimes you don’t realize how lucky you are,” said Pat Mulski, who lives in Sandy Hook.