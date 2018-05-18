Rain on tap for Saturday; warmer Sunday with chance of rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service has confirmed 4 tornadoes and 2 macrobursts touched down on Tuesday. You can read the full report here.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy but dry, temperatures in the low 50s. If you have any weekend plans Sunday is looking like the pick of the weekend. Unsettled weather will bring a round of showers by day break Saturday.

There will be some dry periods throughout the day, but temperatures only in the upper 50s. Sunday there is a chance for some showers early and a slight chance for a thunderstorm in the early evening with temperatures warming up to the upper 70s.

Monday we will see dry conditions and temperatures staying steady in the upper 70s. Then rain enters the picture on Tuesday but not for long, dry conditions are expected for the end of the week with seasonable temperatures.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50s

SATURDAY: Rainy & cool. High: Upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mainly dry but chance for a shower/thunderstorm. High: 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Showers. High: Low 70’s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 70s

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 70s

Friday: Lots of sunshine. High: Mid 70s

