We know there’s 24k gold….but 24k chicken wings?

When you think of 24 karat gold, you typically think of jewelry…….but that might change.

A New York City restaurant took the 24 karat gold talk to a whole other level.

According to CNN, Ainsworth partnered with Jonathan “Foodgōd” Cheban on a high-low menu item, 24K gold chicken wings.

The wings are brined for 12 hours (one half-hour per karat), then is coated with a house-made dry rub, baked, flash-fried and then coated in a layer of gold dust, according to CNN.

So how much do you think these wings cost?

You can get 10 for $45 or 20 for $90.

Here’s an idea if you’re on a date and want to impress her/him, you can buy 50 wings PLUS a bottle of Ace of Spades brand Champagne for $1,000.

How does that sound?