Connecticut locals react to the Royal Wedding

NEW HAVEN — People all over Connecticut celebrated the royal wedding on Saturday. All eyes were on the royal wedding, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked down the aisle.

Here in Connecticut many people celebrated by dressing up and showing up to viewing parties like at The Yale Center for British Art in New Haven, where people walked in with their fascinations and gathered to watch the royal couple.

“This is a way for all of us to connect and see young love, young hope, young lives, everybody melding together and we need a little bit of that now,” said Henrietta Szymolon, who lives in New Haven.

While the wedding took place earlier in the morning, people gathered to watch a taping of it later into the afternoon.