Cuba official: 110 dead in crash, recorder found

HAVANA, CUBA — Cuba’s transportation minister says 110 people were killed in Friday’s plane crash near Havana.

Adel Yzquierdo Rodriguez says 113 people were on board including 102 Cubans, three tourists, two foreign residents and six crew members who were from Mexico.

Three Cuban women survived but are in critical condition at a hospital.

Yzquierdo also said five children were among the dead.

He initially gave a death toll of 113 in a Saturday news conference but later corrected his statement.

Official website Cubadebate reported that a flight recorder from the plane had been located, citing Yzquierdo.

23.113592 -82.366596