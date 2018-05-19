Cuba official: 110 dead in crash, recorder found

The site of the accident is cordoned off, after a Cubana de Aviacion aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti airport on May 18, 2018. - A Cuban state airways passenger plane with 113 people on board crashed on shortly after taking off from Havana's airport, state media reported. The Boeing 737 operated by Cubana de Aviacion crashed "near the international airport," state agency Prensa Latina reported. Airport sources said the jetliner was heading from the capital to the eastern city of Holguin. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)
HAVANA, CUBA — Cuba’s transportation minister says 110 people were killed in Friday’s plane crash near Havana.
Adel Yzquierdo Rodriguez says 113 people were on board including 102 Cubans, three tourists, two foreign residents and six crew members who were from Mexico.
Three Cuban women survived but are in critical condition at a hospital.
Yzquierdo also said five children were among the dead.
He initially gave a death toll of 113 in a Saturday news conference but later corrected his statement.
Official website Cubadebate reported that a flight recorder from the plane had been located, citing Yzquierdo.
23.113592
-82.366596