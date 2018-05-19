Firefighters work around storm debris to fight shed fire

DANBURY – Downed trees from Tuesday’s violent storms were a problem for firefighters in Danbury this morning.

They were called to North Nabby Road at 7:40 a.m. for a shed fire. They spotted a column of smoke while still en route, but when they arrived they found they had to work around fallen trees from the storms that had not yet been cleared. Crews called for additional tankers from the Beaver Brook Volunteer Fire Department, Germantown Volunteer Fire Company, and Mill Plain House Independent Company. Despite the trees, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

The Danbury Fire Marshal’s office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.