Ganim complains Democratic ticket "too white"

HARTFORD — Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim says he’s disappointed with the how the racial makeup of the Democratic ticket is shaping up. The Democratic gubernatorial contender said Friday the potential lineup is “too white” and he says that’s “insulting to people of color.”

Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont, the front-runner for the Democratic endorsement for governor, has chosen former Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz, who also is white, to be his running mate. But Newtown labor negotiator Eva Bermudez Zimmerman, a Latina, is planning to challenge Bysiewicz for the lieutenant governor endorsement on Saturday.

Ganim hopes to win 15 percent of the delegates to qualify for the Aug. 14 primary. But he acknowledges he’s at a disadvantage and is optimistic he can collect roughly 15,500 signatures he needs to appear on the ballot.

On Friday night — the first day of the two-day state convention — party delegates endorsed 44-year-old Chris Murphy for U.S. Senate on a voice vote. There was no opposition.

Murphy had a tough battle against former professional wrestling executive Linda McMahon in 2012, but he faces a lesser known, less-funded Republican in November. The GOP last weekend endorsed Hartford business owner Matthew Corey to run for Senate.

Much of the drama is expected Saturday, when candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, attorney general and comptroller will be endorsed. With various incumbents not seeking re-election, there are multiple candidates for some seats, creating a strong possibility for primaries.

Supporters for Eva Bermudez Zimmerman, a union negotiator from Sandy Hook, are rallying outside the Hartford Convention Center. She’s expected to challenge former Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz for the lieutenant governor endorsement.