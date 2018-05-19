× Pedestrian struck and killed on Wilbur Cross Parkway

HAMDEN – State Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred late Friday night in Hamden.

Police say that just before 11:30 p.m., they were alerted to a pedestrian walking on the southbound shoulder of the Wilbur Cross Parkway (Route 15), in the area of Exit 61 in Hamden. Before they arrived, they got another call saying the man had been struck by a car.

When they arrived, they found the car that struck him on the right shoulder and the pedestrian, 50 year old Mark Bernardi of New Haven, on the median. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not said if they know why Bernardi was walking on the limited access highway late at night. They do ask that anyone who witnessed the accident please contact Trooper Leary at 203-393-4200.