× State police investigating an untimely death in Colchester

COLCHESTER — Police are investigating an untimely death from late Friday evening.

Around 11:57 p.m., police responded to Stanavage Road on calls of an untimely death. Eastern District Major Crime responded to the scene as well to assist with the investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death along with an identity to the body.

State police said that there is no threat to the public.

The case remains under investigation.