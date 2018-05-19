WATCH LIVE: Royal Wedding

LONDON — American actor George Clooney, his wife Amal and David and Victoria Beckham are among the guests arriving at Windsor Castle for the royal wedding. Global media mogul Oprah Winfrey and British actor Idris Elba have also been spotted inside the castle grounds.

The guest list for Saturday’s royal wedding has remained a remarkably well-kept secret.

But as the minutes tick down toward the ceremony, rumors have begun turning into fact as some of the lucky 600 guests who will be inside the chapel begin to arrive in sunny Windsor.

The Clooneys arrived around 10.30 a.m. local time, with Amal Clooney wearing a golden yellow gown. English soccer superstar David Beckham arrived at St. George’s Chapel at about the same time with his wife Victoria, a fashion designer and former Spice Girl.

Spotted at Windsor

Idris Elba was spotted arriving with Sabrina Dhowre. Elba is best known for playing Nelson Mandela in the 2013 film “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,” detective John Luther in the BBC series “Luther” and drug trafficker Stringer Bell in the HBO series “The Wire.”

Oprah Winfrey was also seen at the castle. She will be sitting in the Quire — the front part of the chapel — with members of the royal family and other people close to the couple.

Singer James Blunt arrived with girlfriend Sofia Wellesley. A Twitter exchange in 2016 revealed the friendship between Blunt and Prince Harry. Responding to a Twitter user who asked who had invited Blunt to the Invictus Games, the international sporting event started by Prince Harry, Blunt replied, “Prince Harry. By text. BOOM!”

Other guests have been using social media to share pictures of their preparations and fashion choices.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams posted a selfie on Instagram Saturday morning, writing, “Follow my IG stories today to see me getting ready for my friends wedding.” What she will be wearing remains a mystery.

Spice Girl Emma Bunton also appeared to confirm her attendance, posting a picture of herself wearing a pink wedding hat and using the hashtag #harryandmeghan. “Who else is ready for today??” she wrote.

In February, Melanie Brown (known better as Mel B or Scary Spice) sparked a wave of speculation that the Spice Girls would be performing at the wedding, after an appearance on US chat show “The Real.”

When asked to confirm if she had received an invitation, she said, “Well, us five Spice Girls did,” adding, “Why am I so honest?” and laughing.

Asked if the group would be performing at the wedding, she did not deny it. The last time the Spice Girls performed together was at the closing ceremony of The Olympic Games in London in 2012.

Priyanka Chopra, the Indian actress and winner of Miss World 2000, posted a photo on Instagram shortly after midnight Saturday with the words “Pre Wedding SHEnanigans!”

Chopra is a friend of Markle and, although the pair haven’t known each other long, it was widely believed she would fly to the UK for the event.

On the day the couple announced their engagement, Chopra posted a picture of Harry and Meghan with a personal message: “Congratulations to my girl @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry!!