4 arrested after Mother’s Day brawl at Outback Steakhouse in Orange

ORANGE — A child kicking a booth in Outback Steakhouse apparently lead to a fight in the parking lot and the arrest of four people.

Police said on Mother’s Day, May 13 at about 9:50 pm they received multiple 911 calls about a fight in progress at Outback Steakhouse, 132 Marsh Hill Road, Orange. When they arrived, officers found that restaurant staff had separated the combatants. Officials said two families had been seated in booths next to each other. “A child in one party had been kicking the booth, which the other family had asked the first family to address with their child. An argument ensued, and both families later met outside in the parking lot where the argument turned into a fistfight. Both fathers and mothers were engaged in the fight, resulting in all four being arrested.”

Police said during the fight, a two year old boy was knocked over and struck his head causing a laceration. Police did not release the name of the boy, but said he and Miguel Gallardo were taken to area hospitals for minor injuries sustained during the scuffle.

Arrested were the following individuals:

Miguel Gallardo, 51, of Milford, Risk of Injury to a Minor, Breach of Peace 2nd

Idalba Gallardo, 45, of Milford, Breach of Peace 2nd

​Domingo Rodriguez-Vasquez, 34, of East Haven, Risk of Injury to a Minor, BOP 2nd

Jennifer Cruz, 31, of East Haven, Breach of Peace 2nd

​ Jennifer Cruz and Idalba Gallardo were released on Promises To Appear in Derby Superior Court on Monday, May 21. Rodriguez-Vasquez was released on a PTA and appeared in Derby Court on May 14. After he was released from the hospital, Miguel Gallardo was also released on a PTA and appeared in Derby Court on May 15.