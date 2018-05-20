× Community fundraises for student critically injured in storm

DANBURY— A community is fundraising to help a Connecticut boy injured when a piece of metal roof hit him during last week’s storm.

Eighth-grade student Lloyd Thyne was attending freshman orientation at Henry Abbott Technical School in Danbury Tuesday when a gust of wind blew a piece of metal roofing that struck him.

The Connecticut Post reports Thyne sustained a broken femur, fractured skull, punctured lung and several other injuries. He was recently released from intensive care at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center but remains hospitalized.

Family friend Veronica Gosling started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help the Thyne’s, calling the student, “an amazing kid.”

As of Sunday morning, the page shows Gosling has surpassed the $5,000 fundraising goal.

