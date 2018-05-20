Deputy Chief Foley makes final visit before retiring

HARTFORD – Every Sunday on the FOX61 Morning News, Ben Goldman has talked with Hartford Deputy Police Chief and department spokesman Brian Foley, not only about fighting crime and keeping people safe in the capital city, but about the community in and around Hartford.

Earlier this week the former patrol officer and detective announced he would be retiring after 23 years of service. A few days later, he endured one of his most traumatic days as the department’s Public Information Officer when Officer Jill Kidik was stabbed in the throat when responding to a call.

In his last official HPD visit, Foley talks about his decades of service and updates us on Officer Kidik’s case.