× Malloy to meet with lawmakers about sports betting ruling

HARTFORD — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he plans to meet with legislative leaders to discuss how to address the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that clears the way for states to legalize sports betting.

The Democrat is meeting with lawmakers on Wednesday to determine what to do next. He’s said he’s prepared to call them into special session.

Malloy says “there’s a general understanding that the world has changed in light of the court’s decision” and Connecticut must “do something” as “quickly as possible.”

State lawmakers were attempting to craft a compromise bill during the last legislative session, but didn’t reach an agreement before the session ended May 9. There is some concern about how legalization of sports betting might affect the state’s existing revenue-sharing agreement with the two tribal casinos.