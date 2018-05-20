× Man killed in New Britain hit and run; police investigating

NEW BRITAIN — Police are investigating the death of a 64 year-old man who was struck and killed in a hit and run Saturday afternoon.

Police said the man was crossing Allen Street when a car, heading west, hit him. First responders who arrived shortly after, were able to transport the man to the local hospital but he later succumbed to his injuries.

The car was described as a light-colored four door sedan with possible front end and windshield damage.

The New Britain Police Traffic Safety Bureau is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Steven King at (860)826-3071.