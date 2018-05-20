Many will wait until midnight on Monday for power to be restored

Many people will have to wait until tomorrow night for their power to be restored – nearly a full week since tornadoes and violent storms ripped through western Connecticut. Hardest hit towns include Brookfield, New Fairfield, Newtown, Danbury, Oxford and Southbury.

Some 13-thousand customers remain without power, and utility workers have been working around the clock to restore their service. On Sunday morning Ben Goldman spoke with an Eversource Energy spokesman about what they’re facing, and what is the utility’s responsibility and what is the homeowner’s.

United Illuminating says they expect to have most of their customers in Hamden and other towns restored by midnight tonight (Sunday).