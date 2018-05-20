× New Britain suspect steals car with kids inside

NEW BRITAIN — Family members said a car theft suspect got more than they bargained for Sunday when they stole a vehicle with two children inside.

According to the family, around 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon a woman was fueling a Toyota Sierra mini van at a gas station at 342 Columbus Blvd. Her two grandchildren were inside the van. When she went inside the store to pay, a suspect jumped in the van and sped away with the two children still in the back seat. Another car followed the stolen van.

As police put out bulletins about the theft to surrounding communities, the suspect dropped off the children nearby. The older child was unharmed and the younger child was treated for a bump on the head. The van has not been recovered.

Police are still looking for the van. It’s described as a white Toyota Sienna with a handicapped tag and a Puerto Rican flag sticker.