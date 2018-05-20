People in Oxford waiting for power, offering gratitude

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OXFORD - Thousands of people across Connecticut remain without power days after four tornadoes touched down in the state, including many in Oxford.

“It was like a freight train. It was incredible,” said Oxford resident Pual Aiksnoras.

“It was just like looking at the Wizard of Oz, said Michael Cyr, who also lives in Oxford. “The wind was whipping so much.”

Oxford is one of the hardest hit areas after Tuesday’s storms pummeled parts of the state.

Despite not having power, fortunately Pual Aiksnoras has a generator. Unfortunately he is dealing with a massive amount of property damage.

Multiple power lines are down around his home. Entire tree trunks have been snapped in half while others were completely uprooted.

“It took down a pavilion down and back and it took a shed I had in back over there,” Aiksnoras said.

Luckily his house was spared

Aiksnoras said it took about two minutes for the tornado to blow through and cause extensive damage. He is not sure if his insurance will cover any of it.

His son has a tree servicing company, which has been helping to clear the debris.

Things do not look much better across town at Michael Cyr’s home.

“We has two major trees go down, one as you can see striking the garage,” he said. And one falling luckily into the woods.”

Town employees say about 40 utility crews from as far away as Nova Scotia are working to get power restored.

Eversource lineman like Matt Gillespie Patrick Gillespie, who are not related, came all the way from Boston.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and I’ve never seen anything like this before. There are so many trees downl,” said Patrick Gillespie. It’s incredible.”

The Haynes-owned ACE hardware in Oxford showed their appreciation by having a barbecue for utility crews and first responders who are helping the town pick up the pieces Saturday.

“They’re feeding us hamburgers,” Matt Gillespie said. “They are feeding us hotdogs straight off the grill.”

“Took the time today to just say thank you to the line men to the police men to the all the men and women that are out there clearing the roads,” said Haynes Materials President Tom Haynes.

State police say at least one lineman received minor injuries after being electrocuted on the job Saturday.

The close calls are why Aiksnoras is counting his lucky stars

“You know what I still wake up in the morning,” Aiksnoras said.

Oxford is on a list of communities expected to have power restored my Monday.

