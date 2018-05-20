× Police body camera footage tells a different story from So. Carolina NAACP chapter president’s claims

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – A local president of the NAACP’s claim of racial profiling posted on Facebook have been contradicted by police body cam footage released by the department.

SCnow.com reported, “The Rev. Jerrod Moultrie, whose Facebook page says he is still the chapter’s president, posted on April 13 that he was racially profiled by a Timmonsville officer because he was ‘driving a Mercedes Benz and going home in a nice neighborhood.’ It is unclear what Timmonsville neighborhood he was referring to.”

Moultrie claimed in his post, that has since been removed, “This officer thought he had some drugs or something cause since when 2 patrol car stops one car on a turn signal issue… Guess I can’t be a pastor and can’t drive a Mercedes Benz and live in a nice neighborhood. Well you know as president of Timmonsville NAACP he stop the wrong car tonight cause someone needs to answer for this behavior…”

In the footage from police, there was no mention of drugs, or the neighborhood. The officer said he stopped the car over a failure to signal and found the registration was listed as another vehicle.

Moultrie has not commented. State NAACP leaders expressed dismay at his actions.