Police release identity of man killed in hit-and-run in New Britain; suspect on the loose

NEW BRITAIN -- Police have released new details regarding a fatal hit-and-run Saturday afternoon.

New Britain police said 64-year-old Angel Colon was struck by a four door silver 2000 Toyota Avalon on Dudley Street around 4 p.m. Police said the vehicle fled the scene and headed west on Allen Street.

Police said Colon later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police said are looking for the silver Toyota that also has a sunroof with tinted windows and may have front end windshield damage.

The New Britain Police Traffic Safety Bureau is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Steven King at (860)826-3071.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Colon.