Share61: National Dog Rescue Day

The saying goes, “Who rescued who?”

Many who have adopted rescue dogs have found their lives changed for the better. And Sunday, May 20 is the day to celebrate that.

National Dog Rescue Day is all about recognizing the benefits adopting a rescue dog.

So how do you celebrate?

Try volunteering at a shelter, donating items to dogs in need or consider fostering a dog.

The American Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals says about $3.3 million dogs are taken in by shelters every year.

