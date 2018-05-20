Storm damage complicates response to house fire in New Fairfield

NEW FAIRFIELD — Damage in the wake of Tuesday’s storm complicated the response to a house fire Saturday.

Officials said firefighters were called to a fire at 27 Lloyd Ave. A firefighter that was at Ball Pond firehouse grabbed an extinguisher and responded down the street and saw that the fire had spread to the home. The house’s occupants got out safely. Most of the home was already fully involved. Fire crews were challenged by leaking propane tanks, downed power lines and moving around the neighborhood.

Firefighters from New Fairfield, Putnam Lake, Sherman & Danbury assisted. Officials said neighbors assisted in dragging fire hose, moving cars and bringing equipment. The state fire marshal is investigating.