The Real Story – Candidates endorsed for Governor, 5th Congressional District

We’re looking at a wild runup to the November elections! This week’s program features separate discussions with three candidates for office, recently endorsed by their respective party’s convention, but who now face primary challenges in August from other contenders:

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, Republican for Governor – as many as six challengers

Former (two-time) Simsbury First Selectman Mary Glassman, Democrat for Congress, District 5 - two challengers

Former Meriden Mayor Manny Santos, Republican for Congress, District 5 - two challengers