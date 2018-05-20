Warm & humid with late day showers and thunderstorms; sunny dry and pleasant on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service has confirmed 4 tornadoes touched down on Tuesday. A macroburst affected Brookfield and a microburst caused damage in Wallingford. You can read the full report here.

Today expect low clouds and fog early to break for sunshine by midday and this afternoon with the slight chance for a thunderstorm late this afternoon into the early evening hours with temperatures warming up to the upper 70s to near or over 80.

Monday we will see dry conditions and temperatures may approach 80 degrees. Then showers enters the picture on Tuesday but not for long, dry pleasant conditions are expected for the rest of the week with seasonably warm temperatures.

Early indications are that the Memorial Day Weekend looks split right now. Expect temps to warm back up into the 80s with a bit more humid conditions by Saturday and Sunday. A cold front could spark a few showers and Thunderstorms either late Sunday or by next Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Clouds break for some sun, humid, chance for an afternoon shower/thunderstorm. High: 75-80.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing, less humid. Low: 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: Upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance for late showers. High: Low 70’s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 70-75.

FRIDAY: Sunny, delightful. High: 70s

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm, more humid. High: Mid 80s

