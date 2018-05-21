× Bridgeport man accused of assaulting Milford cops with urine, feces

MILFORD — A Bridgeport man is accused of assaulting an officer with a shirt that contained urine and feces while in custody.

On May 19, Milford police said officers saw two men having a verbal argument outside of a Daniel Street Restaurant.

Police said one male involved in the argument then walked away. That is when Rafael Cruz, 27, was seen punching a man, according to police.

Police said they then intervened and separated the two.

The male who was punched in the face did not want to pursue an arrest, and Cruz was going to be issued an infraction for creating a public disturbance and then would have been released, according to police.

“Cruz refused to cooperate with officers and attempted several times to fight with officers,” police said. “This led to the arrest of Cruz, who later during the course of his arrest spit on an officer while being transported to police headquarters.”

Police said Cruz continued to fight with officers during the booking process and while in a cell, urinated and defecated on the sleeping bench.

“Cruz was given time in the cell to calm down in order to be processed later,” police said, “when officers tried again to process Cruz he struck an officer in the face with his shirt which contained urine and feces.”

Police said Cruz continued to fight with officers and ended up being transported to the hospital for observation. Cruz eventually became compliant enough to be processed and was released on bond.

Cruz is also accused of being in possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana. He was charged with creating a public disturbance, possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana, assault on police officer (3 counts), criminal mischief in the 4th (2 counts), breach of peace in the 2nd and interfering with an officer.

Cruz was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Milford court on June 12.