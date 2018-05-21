× Florida couple takes Walmart motorized shopping cart on joyride to bar

LARGO, FLORIDA — A man and his girlfriend have been busted in Florida for stealing a motorized shopping cart from Wal-Mart and driving it to a local dive bar, according to FOX News.

Surveillance video at a Walmart in Largo captured Jeffry Sabiel, 50, and Santa Walters, 32, stealing the shopping cart reserved for handicapped customers, Largo Patch reported.

The Clearwater couple was seen driving out of the Walmart parking lot and heading west on a local road, according to WFLA-TV.

After being notified, Largo police spotted the cart a half-mile away outside Jimmy’s Sports Lounge, according to the station.

