Former Hamden police officer pleads guilty to steroid distribution charge

BRIDGEPORT — A former Hamden police officer pleaded guilty Monday to charges connected with the distribution of steriods.

Bryan Kelly, 46, of East Haven, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute anabolic steroids.

In December 2017, officials said the Statewide Narcotics Task Force West searched Kelly’s residence in Hamden and seized about 25,000 pills and 530 vials of anabolic steroids. Kelly’s phone had numerous text messages about buying and selling the drugs according to officials. At the time Kelly was a police officer with the Hamden Police Department.

Prosecutors said Kelly had purchased steroids for about a year and used some of the steroids himself and distributed to friends and colleagues.

Kelly faces a maximum of 10 years and a fine up to $500,000. A sentencing date is not scheduled.

Kelly is released on a promise to appear pending sentencing. He has retired from the Hamden Police Department.