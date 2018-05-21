× 5 Hamden students taken to hospital after eating tainted cookies; Teen arrested

HAMDEN — One teen has been arrested after five Hamden High School students were briefly hospitalized when they tainted cookies according to officials.

The students, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital after eating the cookies shortly after 12:30 p.m. They will be fine according to hospital officials.

Police said, “The students advised the high school administrative staff and police, that prior to becoming ill; they had consumed ‘marijuana cookies.’ The cookies were brought to Hamden High School by a 15 year-old student.

Theuvenile was arrested for 5 counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor and she is scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court in New Haven.

Hamden superintendent of schools said in a statement, “This morning at Hamden High School, five students were sent to the nurse after reporting that they were not feeling well after eating a cookie brought in by another student. As a precaution, the students were sent to the hospital for evaluation.”