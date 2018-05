Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Police are responding to a motor vehicle accident and shooting on Albany Avenue.

Hartford police said Albany Avenue will be shutdown in both directions through rush hour between Sigourney and Edgewood Street.

Police said a victim is at St. Francis Hospital and is in stable condition.

At this time, it is unknown if the accident and shooting is connected. No other details have been released.