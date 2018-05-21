× Sleeping Giant State Park in hard-hit Hamden closed until fall

HAMDEN — One of Connecticut’s popular state parks won’t be reopened until fall thanks to the damage by a tornado last Tuesday.

The Sleeping Giant Park Association (SGPA) said that even professional construction crews are shaking their heads at the sheer, overwhelming task of cleaning up just the picnic and parking areas along with the Tower Path.

The SGPA are asking that people respect the signs that say ‘closed’. They remind people that state staff already have their hands full with trying to get the park back up to safe conditions.

Hamden was just one of the towns that was affected by the volatile weather on the 15th. The one in Hamden impacted a swath about 1/2 mile in width and 7.25 miles in length, from near Sleeping Giant State Park and Quinnipiac University, across Wharton Brook State Park, to just east of Tyler Mill in Wallingford. Extensive damage occurred, with numerous pine trees uprooted and snapped.