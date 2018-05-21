× State police identify victim of North Haven explosion

MIDDLETOWN — State police have identified the victim of the explosion in North Haven on May 2.

Police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has positively identified the remains as John Sayre, 60. Sayre lived at that address. Sayre died from explosive and thermal injuries.

Police were called to 385 Quinnipiac Ave. for a domestic situation that became a standoff. When police attempted to enter the building to make contact with the suspect who was barricaded, an explosion occurred which injured nine officers.

The officers have been released from the hospital.