State Police on the scene of a standoff with a person inside a Southbury home

SOUTHBURY — State Police say they are currently at a standoff with a possible armed person on Purchase Brook Road in Southbury.

State Police say around 2 a.m., troopers from Troop A along with the Southbury Resident Trooper’s Office were called to a disturbance at the home on Purchase Brook Road. Troopers made contact with the person inside, and they had refused to leave the house to speak with troopers. Troopers say the person may be armed.

Personnel from the CSP Emergency Services Unit are also at the scene and talking with the person, trying to get him out of the house.

There are no injuries reported during the disturbance and there is no threat to the public, say police.

Police say several roads are currently closed, and detours are in place in the area around Purchase Brook Road.

This is a developing story.