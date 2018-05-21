Walk day in West Hartford provides students with a chance to explore careers opportunities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- The Fifth Annual JA Career Walk day in West Hartford gave area high school students a chance to explore careers opportunities right in their own region.

The event was created by BlumShapiro, PBI Financial Group and Junior Achievement of Southwest New England. The idea is to prepare students for choosing a potential career by gaining a better understanding of job opportunities in their own community.

“We can have the kids experience what it’s like to work in this type of environment, how they have to ready themselves for work and how entrepreneurship works in a greater way,” BlumShapiro Marketing Officer tom DeVitto said.

About 30 students from three area high schools, Hall High School, Conard High School and Farmington High School participated in the event. This year’s participating businesses include Bridgewater Chocolates, Charles Schwab, Farmington Bank, Fathom, Iris Photography, Keily Mira Law Firm, Lux Bond & Green and Max’s Oyster Bar.

“Yeah it’s interesting. I want to explore a little bit more. I’m leaning more towards marketing but this is just a really cool opportunity to learn what each business does specifically,” student Kevin Gabree said.