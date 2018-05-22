× Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee Shayanna Jenkins announces pregnancy

Aaron Hernandez’s former fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, shared a heartwarming announcement on her Instagram page Tuesday.

Jenkins who has a 5-year-old daughter with the late Hernandez, announced that she is expecting another child.

“Many of you have had speculated that I may be expecting another miracle which is very accurate,” she said on her Instagram account. “I wanted to take time and process and post when I was ready to. I wanted to have a moment for myself alone with my daughter… we are beyond excited about the new addition and chapter we will soon begin.”

Jenkins didn’t mention who the father of the new child is, but went on to say, “I couldn’t be a luckier woman to have such a perfect little girl that’s prepared to become the best big sister, and even more blessed to welcome another babygirl to our home. BabyG we are very excited to meet you !!! Mommy and sissy will continue to wait patiently for your arrival. I thank everyone for the continued support and appreciate the respect for our privacy that has been shown . 😍.

Both Hernandez and Jenkins got engaged in October 2012 and had their first child a month later. But things took a turn for the worse in June 2013 when Hernandez was arrested and accused of killing semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. In 2015, Hernandez was convicted of first degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Hernandez committed suicide in April 2017 where he left a note for Jenkins saying:

“Shay, you have always been my soul-mate and i want you to live life and know I’m always with you. I told you what was coming indirectly! I love you so much and know you are an angel – literally! We split into two to come change the world! Your characteristics [sic] is that of a true angel and the definition of God’s love! Tell my story fully but never think anything besides how much I love you. This was the Supreme’s, the Almighty’s plan, not mine! I love you! Let (redacted) know how much I love her! Look after (redacted) and (redacted) for me – those are my boys. (YOU’RE RICH) I knew I loved you = Savage Garden.”