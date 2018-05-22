× Amazon banning customers for too many returns

Amazon has been banning people it claims are sending back too many items, according to the New York Post.

An Amazon spokesman confirmed that it bans users who “abuse” its policy but would not provide specific numbers on how many have been affected, according to the New York Post.

“We want everyone to be able to use Amazon, but there are rare occasions where someone abuses our service over an extended period of time,” the company rep told the Journal. “We never take these decisions lightly, but with over 300 million customers around the world, we take action when appropriate to protect the experience for all our customers.”

According to the New York Post, former workers said the company axes users who request too many refunds, return the wrong items or violate terms of use by writing paid product reviews on the site.