Atty Haymond,

I got into a motorcycle accident a couple weeks ago and the police report isn't in yet. Neither side is claiming responsibility for the accident even though I was totally cut off and there was a witness who made a statement that that's what happened.

I am getting nervous because I was in the Hospital for 3 days and am still not back at work.

There are so many bills that I cant even list them,

Please let me know what I should be doing!

Jay P