Bridgeport healthcare facility raided by federal officials

BRIDGEPORT — Federal authorities raided a healthcare facility workers had accused of payroll impropriety on Tuesday.

Federal officials confirmed the activity at Bridgeport Health Care Center. AFSCME Council 4 and AFSCME Local 1522 has alleged Chaim Stern, chief financial officer failed to pay employees. The union said in April, Stern failed to pay BHCC staff on time when a payroll deposit sent to the Bridgeport Federal Credit Union bounced. They said Stern has not met payroll multiple times since June of 2017.