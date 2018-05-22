Brookfield continues storm cleanup; school back in session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- Exactly one week after a macroburst hit Brookfield, residents are still picking up the pieces and trying to rebuild.

As of Tuesday morning, five percent of Eversource customers were still without power.

"As we get down to those low numbers we ask that everybody be sure they've called Eversource to report their outages," said Chief of Brookfield Police, Jay Purcell. "We want to be sure you are on the list."

"One of the things we're doing is patrolling all the roads in town to see if there are any safety hazards that remain that might impede school bus travel," said Chief Purcell.

This comes as Brookfield public schools were still cancelled Tuesday, but class will be in session Wednesday.

The last day of school has since been pushed back to June 29.

“The graduation is the weekend before the 29th," said Brookfield First Selectman, Steve Dunn. "That is going to be interesting for people, but school will be open so you’re kids can come, and continue to learn.

Town officials say they are considering all options when it comes to meeting the state required 180 school days.

“If we need to, we will ask for the 180 day waiver," said Dunn. "We haven’t sent that in yet, we are waiting to see if we get our roads clear, if we get them clear by tomorrow I think we will be good, and then we will take it day-by-day.”

The town is also seeking assistance from FEMA, and urging residents and local businesses to submit photos and descriptions of damage by emailing storm2018@brookfieldct.gov

"We really need that to repair this town," said Dunn. "It's going to be a multi-million dollar job to fix Brookfield, and get it back to where it was.”

The town, and state have declared Brookfield a disaster, they now need President Donald Trump to do the same in order to receive funding from FEMA.

“We have about 30 houses that are completely destroyed, another few hundred that are not livable in, so we are working together to get this right," said Dunn. "We’ve had numerous meetings to try to get FEMA money, organize, raise funds, and I think we are going to get there, we are going to get there as a town.”

